The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

First up, Corridor Crew has a new edition of Stuntmen React, this time with a focus on stunt driving. They brought in stunt driver, and car enthusiast David Patterson to explain the secrets of some stunt driving sequences in movies like The Fast and the Furious, Fast Five, The French Connection, Ronin, and more.. He also reveals things that don’t make sense in some car chases, and talks about how realistic (or unrealistic) certain car chases are.



Next, ScreenCrush has a trailer breakdown for WandaVision looking at over 50 Easter eggs, comic book references, and hints for fans to pay attention to. It should go without saying, but just make sure you’re caught up on the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because there are plenty of spoilers within.

Finally, Seth MacFarlane recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and in addition to the usual talk show gab, the Family Guy creator showed off some early drawings that predate the FOX animated comedy. They were created during MacFarlane’s time spent at Hanna-Barbera, and you can see that maybe some traits ended up transferring to Family Guy. He also showed off some comic books he created as a kid, and more