The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Corridor Crew brings in Jesse LaFlair, the Tony Hawk of parkour, to talk about stunt sequences from Casino Royale and more. Plus, check out an Indiegogo pitch for a live-action Scooby-Doo series in the vein of Riverdale and Supernatural, and listen to Anthony Mackie look back at his career in conjunction with his arrival in the second season of Altered Carbon on Netflix.

First up, Corridor Crew brings in parkour master as a new stunt expert to take a look at the opening action sequence from Casino Royale, an impressive chase from CBS’ Hawaii-Five-0, and a dangerous, flubbed Jackie Chan stunt that could have gone much worse. Plus, find out how The Office helped create a lot more awareness for parkour.

Next up, here’s the pitch video for a hopeful new series called Mystery Incorporated that takes Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? and recreates it in the style of Riverdale and Supernatural. Set in the town of Coolsville, OH, it’s a world where monsters are real, demons guard every crossroad, and spirits lurk in the dark. If you want to support it, head over to the Indiegogo page.

Following the release of the second season of Altered Carbon and before the upcoming release of The Banker from Apple, Anthony Mackie sat down with Vanity Fair to break down his career so far. He starts with early roles in 8 Mile and Law & Order: Criminal Intent before moving through The Hurt Locker, Pain & Gain, and the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.