The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the opening of The Real Ghostbusters animated series recreated in stop-motion with action figures and cardboard cutouts. Plus, find out how realistic the wrestling is in movies from WWE superstar Roman Reigns, and tune in as Kevin Smith answers the web’s most searched questions about him.

First up, Ghostbusters fan Kyle Roberts took an significant amount of time with his Reckless Abandonment Pictures to recreate the opening of The Real Ghostbusters animated series in stop-motion with action figures, paper art, and more. Using toys from both the original 1986 line by Kenner and the updated, detailed figures from Diamond Select Toys, they’ve done a pretty great job of bringing it to life in a homemade way.

Next up, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns weighs in on some of the most famous and memorable wrestling scenes from movies and television over the years. For Vanity Fair, he takes a look at Billy Madison, Fighting with My Family, Nacho Libre, Ready to Rumble, Spider-Man, The Wrestler, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Kevin Smith stopped by Wired to participate in their autocomplete interview by answering the web’s most searched questions about himself. What is Kevin Smith’s diet like after his heart attack? What’s the deal with all the hockey jerseys that he wears? Can we credit him with discovering Chris Hemsworth? Get the answer to all these questions and much more.