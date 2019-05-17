The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a scientific look at the bugs from Starship Troopers and see how close they are to representing the real science behind insects. Plus, listen to the expert behind Game of Thrones languages critique those who speak them on the show, and find out which Pokemon the cast of Detective Pikachu would be after they answer a little quiz.

First up, the crew of Adam Savage’s Tested take a deep dive into the science of insects to break down the fictional bugs at the center of Paul Verhoeven’s sci-fi satire Starship Troopers. Could space bugs like the ones in the movie really exists? You might be surprised to learn how much the movie gets right about these creatures.

Next, David J. Peterson is responsible for creating the languages of Dothraki and High Valyrian in Game of Thrones. That means he knows exactly how it should be spoke, making him the perfect person to critique how the various actors and actresses actually speak it on the show. Are any of them close to what the language should sound like? Find out in this Vanity Fair video.

Finally, Detective Pikachu cast members Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton sat down with Buzzfeed to take a quiz (of course) to determine which Pokemon they would be. Ryan Reynolds is not very pleased with the results and he tries to switch with both of his co-stars.