The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a 16-bit video game style recreation of the final showdown in between the Final Order and the Resistance, as well as Rey and Emperor Palpatine, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, listen as director Leigh Whannell breaks down an intense scene from the remake of The Invisible Man, and watch a sketch cut from last weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live with John Mulaney starring in a parody of the new Netflix dating series Love Is Blind.

First up, Mr. Sunday Movies put together one of their 16-bit video game recreations, this time for the finale of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Watch the final confrontation between Ray and Palpatine, as well as the “space” battle above their heads with the dozens of ships that show up to help the Resistance defeat the Final Order once and for all.

Next up, The New York Times had director Leigh Whannell break down the intense fight between Elisabeth Moss’ character Cecilia and her unseen tormentor. Cecilia gets lifted into the air, thrown around the kitchen, and generally beat to hell. A combination of a sophisticated motion-controlled camera rig, visual effects and stunt performers helped pull this scene off seamlessly, and it’s all explained in the video above.

Finally, with so many great sketches in last weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by John Mulaney, some of them had to be cut for the live show. In this case, it’s a parody of Netflix’s trashy new dating show Love Is Blind, the latest reality sensation sweeping the web, for better or worse.