In this edition, watch a comparison of the storyboards for the Death Star trench run from Star Wars: A New Hope to the actual sequence in the film. Plus, a wildlife expert breaks down animal scenes from movies like Jaws, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Jumanji, and others. And finally, Tig Notaro tries to figure out who Tony Shalhoub is in a new edition of Under a Rock.

All wings report in! Watch Star Wars: A New Hope’s iconic Death Star trench run scene take shape from concept to final. Stream the movie now on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GjrO9WLLV5 — Star Wars (@starwars) November 26, 2019

First up, you might have seen the Death Star trench run from the original Star Wars dozens of times. But have you ever seen how the sequence compares to the storyboards used to plan the sequence? See a side-by-side comparison of the illustrations for the epic action sequence from the finale of Star Wars and see what changed for the final cut of the scene.

Next up, wildlife biologist Forrest Galante takes a look at famous animal scenes from movies, including Jaws, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Anaconda, The Revenant, The Grey, Alpha, Jumanji, and The Shallows. Find out how accurate the depictions of animals are in this video from GQ, and learn more about animals on Galante’s show Extinct or Alive on Animal Planet.

Finally, Tony Shalhoub might be pretty damn famous to you and me. He’s an Emmy winner for shows like Monk and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and he’s starred in movies like Men in Black. But comedian Tig Notaro genuinely has no idea who he is, and in this edition of Under a Rock at Funny or Die, she tries to figure it out.