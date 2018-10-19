The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Tom Holland pops up on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the new Spider-Man: Far From Home suit and puts Guillermo in his place. Plus, find out a bunch of stuff you may not have known about The Nightmare Before Christmas, and check out a trailer for the new Halloween cut in a retro style.

First up, continuing the series of shows from Brooklyn, the best possible guest from the neighborhood stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live. Tom Holland made an appearance in the new Spider-Man: Far From Home suit, fresh off wrapping the Marvel Studios sequel with some shooting in New York. He definitely puts Guillermo’s Spider-Man costume to shame.

Next, since it’s Halloween time, it’s the first of two seasons where fans like to partake in revisiting The Nightmare Before Christmas. But maybe there’s some trivia you didn’t know about the beloved claymation film produced by Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick. For example, did you know Disney held off on making it for years because of how weird they thought it was?

Finally, as the new sequel heads into theaters, watch a trailer for the 2018 revival of Halloween recut as a retro trailer from the 1970s. Featuring the creepy narration, pulpy film grain, unnerving sounds and all the trademarks of old trailers, it’s the perfect way to portray a movie that pays homage to the original 1978 film while still bringing it to a new generation.