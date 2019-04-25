The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a new video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay explores a pivotal scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming where the big villain twist is revealed and the car ride that follows. Plus, James Cameron looks back at some of the most memorable scenes from his movies, and a retrospective video takes a closer look at X-Men: The Animated Series.

First up, as part of Yahoo‘s Director’s Reel series, filmmaker James Cameron takes a look back at some memorable scenes from The Terminator, Aliens, and Titanic, including some discussion about scenes that were changed or cut. He also talks briefly about what’s next for the Avatar franchise.

Next up, Spider-Man: Homecoming carries with it the style of a John Hughes high school movie mixed with comic book spectacle. The mixing of these two elements results in one of the most tense scenes in the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Peter Parker realizes his homecoming date’s father is the villainous Vulture, and the thief discovers the science whiz’s secret. Lessons from the Screenplay breaks down how this is done so effectively.

Finally, Syfy Wire takes a retrospective look back at X-Men: The Animated Series with the help of producer Larry Houston. They talked about the talent behind one of the most popular and seminal animated series based on a comic book, as well as how the series influenced the Marvel Cinematic Universe.