The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke pulled off one of the action sequences from Peter Berg‘s new Netflix movie Spenser Confidential. Plus, Ben Affleck breaks down his career, reaching all the way back to a bit part in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie to his recent turn as The Dark Knight in Justice League and more, and Daniel Craig stars in a surprising scene from No Time to Die.

First up, Spenser Confidential arrived on Netflix this past weekend, and if you happened to catch it, Netflix gives you the lowdown on how a certain action sequence was pulled off by Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke. The two actors recall what it was like to shoot the scene and reveal some of the tricks behind the scenes to make it work.

Next up, Ben Affleck can now be seen in theaters in The Way Back, in which he plays a former high school basketball star turned alcoholic townie who is looking for a bit of redemption. So GQ had the director, screenwriter, producer and actor run through his career, from some forgettable, embarrassing early acting roles to some international blockbsuter sensations.

Finally, Daniel Craig hosted a fantastic Saturday Night Live this weekend (read our full review here), and that included this sneak peek at No Time to Die. I don’t know about you, but the gambling aspect of 007’s life has really been missing since Casino Royale, and it’s nice to see the movie getting back to basics.