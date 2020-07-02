The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch bloopers from the first season of Netflix’s comedy series Space Force starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, and more. Plus, a video essay from Patrick (H) Willems takes a look back at what we might call the Dark Universe of monster movies from the 1990s, like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Wolf with Jack Nicholson. And finally, Patrick Stewart and Henry Cavill interview each other in a new edition of Variety’s Actors on Actors video series.

First up, even though Space Force didn’t turn out as well as we’d hoped, it’s clear the cast had a lot of fun working with each other on set. Netflix released a set of bloopers from the first season featuring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Ben Schwartz, and more flubbing lines, improvising, and generally screwing up takes.

Patrick (H) Willems is still at his parents house making video essays in quarantine. They’ve certainly been getting weirder lately, as his entry on Mamma Mia! illustrated, but we’re enjoying the hell out of these more off-the-wall retrospectives. This one is no different, as it focuses in the 1990s line of monster movies that brought back Dracula, Frankenstein, and even an unofficial version of The Wolf Man.

Finally, Variety‘s Actors on Actors series is still going strong, albeit with interviews recorded virtually with actors interview each other from their respective homes. This time, Star Trek franchise star Patrick Stewart sits down with Superman himself, Henry Cavill, to discuss their auditions, their acting education, working on stage, and much more.