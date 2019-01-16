The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how Lando Calrissian’s droid counterpart L3-37 was created by Industrial Light and Magic for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Plus, learn why science says that spoilers for movies might actually be good for you, and check out a vintage clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien featuring Chris Farley at the height of his fame and a cameo by his buddy Adam Sandler.

First up, see how the droid L3-37 was brought to life in Solo: A Star Wars Story thanks to a double on set used for a motion-capture frame of reference and the visual effects magic of Industrial Light and Magic. It’s impressive to see just how much of the motion-capture movement is perfectly transferred to the final render of the character.

A new video essay from Thomas Flight explores how knowing spoilers to movies, TV shows, books and other stories might actually make experiencing them that much better. There’s even scientific evidence and scholarly articles to back it up. See if you’re convinced that spoilers might be better for you by watching the full video.

Finally, Chris Farley appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien around the time Tommy Boy hit theaters, and he had some fun with the audience during the show. Then, Adam Sandler makes a surprise appearance, and the two do what they do best together. It’s a great throwback to a classic gag from Conan’s early years.