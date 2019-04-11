The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a round-up of over 50 pop culture references found in Edgar Wright‘s breakthrough film Shaun of the Dead. Plus, listen to a song recapping the deaths in Game of Thrones in the style of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” and watch as Emma Stone and the cast of Saturday Night Live gets excited for the arrival of K-pop sensation BTS this weekend.

You might not have realized it, but this year marks the 15th anniversary of Shaun of the Dead. In fact yesterday marked the exact 15th anniversary of the film’s opening in the United Kingdom, and Vanity Fair thought it was the perfect time to point out over 50 pop culture references from the film, including some you very likely missed.

Any Game of Thrones fan will tell you that there has been plenty of death in the series over the seven seasons. And if you don’t believe the death toll, maybe this song recounting all the deaths from the series will proved it. “A Song of Ice and Fire” by Tristan Gough is set to the tune of “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel, and it drops a bunch of names of the deceased at a fast pace.

Finally, Emma Stone is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the K-pop group BTS is making their debut as musical guest. The host and cast couldn’t be more excited, planning a slumber party with posters all over the walls and stuffed animals all over the place. We can only imagine how loud the fans are going to be this weekend.