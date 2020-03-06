The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a teaser trailer for a new SXSW-selected horror short called Seek written by SlashFilm contributer Eric Vespe and writer/director Aaron Morgan. Plus, learn some things you may not have known about Genndy Tartakovsky‘s animated series Samurai Jack, and listen as Kumail Nanjiani breaks down his career so far.

SlashFilm contributer Eric Vespe and writer/director Aaron Morgan have teamed up for a short film that will be premiering at the SXSW Film Festival. The film is called Seek, and it follows two sisters have been driving all night when they come across a dilapidated roadside park and bathroom. Horrific events follow when one of them stumbles upon a strange message and a mischievous resident that wants to play a terrifying game. Check out the teaser trailer above and an interview with the filmmakers right here.

Samurai Jack ran for four seasons on Cartoon Network before coming to an end. But after a 13-year hiatus, it returned for an all-new season. That’s what most people know about the show, at least if they watched it. But Syfy Wire has dug into the show to reveal some trivia about it that you might not know.

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani has only became more of a household name over the past few years, but he’s been working in the business for a long time. Vanity Fair had the star of the upcoming romantic comedy The Lovebirds take a look back at his career, going all the way back to a random appearance on Saturday Night Live, TV shows like Michael and Michael Have Issues, and much more.