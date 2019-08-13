The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a collection of the various makeovers given to the Walt Disney Pictures castle logo from 1985 through present day. Plus, take a look back at the first time Paul Rudd ever pranked Conan O’Brien with a clip from Mac and Me, and listen as Julia Louis-Dreyfus breaks down some of her most famous characters from throughout her career.

First up, The Walt Disney Pictures castle logo has been changed plenty of times over the years to fit a certain visual aesthetic of a given movie being distributed from the House of Mouse. This includes changing the castle style entirely to fading it out in a special way. This video from TheDeadlySquid puts pretty much all of them together from 1985 through today. One of my personal favorites is the one from TRON Legacy, but there are some great variants here.

Paul Rudd has been pranking Conan O’Brien with the same clip from the E.T. The Extra Terrestrial rip-off Mac and Me for a long time now. But the first time it ever happened was all the way back in 2004 on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, when Rudd pretended to have a secret clip from the series finale of Friends, which he had a recurring guest role on when it was still airing.

Finally, Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the time to sit with Vanity Fair to break down some of her most memorable roles from throughout her career. Obviously she covers her most famous role on Seinfeld, but she also digs back into her short time as a Saturday Night Live cast member, voice work in A Bug’s Life, supporting role in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, her recent run on HBO’s Veep, and even some early work from when she was a child.