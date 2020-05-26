The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch some recording bloopers featuring the voice cast of Scoob!, the latest big screen Scooby-Doo adaptation from Warner Bros. Animation. Plus, go behind the scenes of Hulu’s new animated series Solar Opposites from the co-creator and writer and Rick and Morty, and learn some British slang from comedian Ricky Gervais.

First up, watch as Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, and Amanda Seyfried mess up some of their lines as Shaggy, Velma, Fred and Daphne respectively in Scoob!, the new animated Scooby-Doo movie. Frank Welker even gets highlighted while flubbing some lines, as well as supporting voice cast members like with Jason Isaacs, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong and Tracy Morgan.

Next up, Solar Opposites co-creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan talk about their twisted new animated sci-fi comedy at Hulu. Mixing the classic sitcom formula with weird and innocently destructive aliens, the show brings the maximum amount of weird and funny, and even voice cast member Thomas Middleditch makes his talking heads a little odd here.

Finally, Vanity Fair brought in divisive comedian Ricky Gervais to help teach some British slang remotely from his home. Find out what words like “dishy” and phrases like “cheesed off” and “off-license” mean to our friends across the pond who speak with the “bog-standard” of the English language.