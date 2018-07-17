The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out a batch of outtakes from the pre-recorded sketches from the most recent season of Saturday Night Live. Plus, watch a fascinating roundtable discussion with television comedy actors Sean Hayes, Tracy Morgan, and more, and go behind the scenes of Harry Potter: The Exhibition, currently situated in Milan.

First up, there were plenty of pre-recorded sketches that tickled my fancy during the 43rd season of Saturday Night Live, and now you can check out a batch of outakes featuring Kevin Hart, Donald Glover, Jessica Chastain, and Charles Barkley, who gets really pissed at himself everytime he forgets a line.

Next, check out The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV comedy actor roundtable with Emmy hopefuls Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), Marc Maron (GLOW), Louie Anderson (Baskets), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Ray Romano (Get Shorty). Only Anderson and Shalhoub landed Emmy nominations this year, but this discussion is still a good one to watch.

Finally, SyFy talked to Eddie Newquist, one of the creators and curators of Harry Potter: The Exhibition, a traveling display of costumes, props and more from the Harry Potter film franchise. Currently the exhibition is at Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan, Italy, but it will move to Berlin, Germany in October.