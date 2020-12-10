The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a new video essay from Patrick (H) Willems looks back at the films of Clerks and Chasing Amy director Kevin Smith to see how they hold up after all these years. Plus, Harry Potter franchise star Daniel Radcliffe runs the gauntlet of spice on a new episode of Hot Ones, and an epidemiologist reviews how realistic zombie virus movies and TV shows like World War Z and The Walking Dead are.

First up, Kevin Smith carved out a career for himself as a comedy filmmaker with a geeky edge. With characters spouting endless pop culture references to Star Wars, comic books, and other nerdy pop culture staples, these movies were perfect for aspiring filmmakers to discover in high school. But how do they hold up decades later? Patrick (H) Willems looks back in this video essay.

Next, with everyone worried about the coronavirus pademic, what better time for Insider to have epidemiologist Tara Smith look at how realistic zombie viruses are in movies like World War Z, Quarantine, The Crazies, 28 Days Later, and I Am Legend, as well as TV shows like The Walking Dead and Z Nation. Is there any real virus that could reanimate the dead?

Finally, for the Hot Ones season 13 finale, Daniel Radcliffe comes on the show virtually to talk about his work on the Harry Potter franchise, digging into the stage with several productions on Broadway, and more. But let’s be honest, you’re here to see how he fares with the hot wings, and you’ll get to see how it goes when he accidentally double dabs Da Bomb.