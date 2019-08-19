The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how the original Batman suit from Tim Burton’s 1989 movie was restored for the Comic-Con exhibition last month. Plus, see how streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and the forthcoming Disney+ are starting to own us instead of us owning their products, and take a look back at the environmentally friendly animated series Captain Planet (he’s a hero!).

Last month’s 50th annual San Diego Comic-Con gave fans a collection of Batman costumes, props, and more from The Dark Knight’s long history as the superhero was the first inductee in the Character Hall of Fame. One of the most important parts of The Caped Crusader’s history in pop culture is the Batman movie from 1989, but in order for the suit from the movie to be put on display, it needed some TLC. Find out how sculptor Jose Fernandez helped restore Michael Keaton’s Batman suit.

Next up, with new streaming platforms being announced every other week, it’s maybe time to realize that we’re entering an arena where we’re paying a monthly fee for access to entertainment that we don’t own. And it’s not just movies that are adopting this model either. Wisecrack dives into how corporations with their own subscription services are starting to own us instead of us owning their products, and it’s costing us infinitely more money.

Finally, as the world around us crumbles and burns, there’s no better time to tackle the 90s animated series Captain Planet. Created by media mogul Ted Turner, a billionaire who was surprisingly a huge environmentalist. The result was a series that wasn’t shy about educating kids about how to keep the planet clean, and a superhero who wore a mullet for far too long. Find out everything you didn’t know about Captain Planet from SyFy Wire.