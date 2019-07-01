The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a Ratatouille storyboard comparison for the scene where food critic Anton Ego takes a bite of Remy’s fine cuisine. Plus, check out a Stranger Things recap to get you caught up before the third season this week, and Jake Gyllenhaal breaks down some of his most memorable characters, from Donnie Darko to Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

First up, see how the storyboards for Pixar Animation’s delicious film Ratatouille compare to the final cut of the scene where food critic Anton Ego tries Remy’s tasty dish for the first time. See how the crude drawings from storyboard artists help plan the final animation, including some changes made here and there in the production process.

Next up, before the third season of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix later this week, you can cram the first two seasons in about 25 minutes thanks to Screen Junkies. That might seem like a long video, but it’s nothing compared to the roughly 14 hours it would take to watch the entire series. It’s a good alternative in case you haven’t watched but don’t want to be left out of your friends’ binge parties.

Finally, before you get to see him in Spider-Man: Far From Home later this week, watch as Jake Gyllenhaal breaks down his most memorable characters from over the years with GQ. Gyllenhaal goes all the way back to Donnie Darko, hits October Sky and Brokeback Mountain in between, and makes it up to a quick chat about his new comic book villain role.