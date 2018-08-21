The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, The BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee breaks down his film heroes. Plus, watch the adorable Disney Princess scene from the Ralph Breaks the Internet teaser in 23 languages from around the world, and find out if Mile 22 star Mark Wahlberg is telling the truth in a new lie detector interview.

Director Spike Lee talks about his influences from cinema over the years for GQ, from the teaming of director Elia Kazan and writer Budd Schulberg on both On the Waterfront and The Face in the Crowd to Martin Scorsese’s work on Mean Streets, which Lee saw with his mother when he was a kid.

Next up, watch the charming scene where Vanellope Von Schweetz meets all the Disney Princesses in Ralph Breaks the Internet in 23 different languages, including French, Japanese, Portuguese, Estonian, Bulgarian, Hebrew and more. It’s fascinating to hear the different voices for all of the various languages.

Finally, Mile 22 star Mark Wahlberg sat down for Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test interview. Is he more Boston than Matt Damon? Does he read reviews of himself in movies? Is he gonna drop a mixtape soon? Does Will Ferrell return his calls? See if Mark Wahlberg is honest about these questions and more in the full video.