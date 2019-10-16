The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what happens when the guys from Queer Eye give LGBTQ horror icon The Babadook a little makeover. Plus, hear what Toy Story 4 filmmakers have to say about some fan theories and questions that have circulated online about the Pixar franchise, and listen as Cilian Murphy breaks down some of his most memorable roles, including Batman Begins, Inception and more.

First up, Robot Chicken (via Adult Swim) parodies the Netflix makeover series Queer Eye and imagines what it might be like if the Fab Five met up with the adopted queer horror icon The Babadook. They give the terrifying movie monster the full treatment, from a haircut to a home renovation. It’s everything you’d hope for in this meeting of fabulous and fearsome.

Next up, for Vanity Fair, Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley and producer Mark Nielsen address some of the fan theories that have been circulating the web for years. They hone in on some of the more popular theories and questions from Reddit such as whether the toys will live forever, the whereabouts of Andy’s father, the reason that Sid turned out to be a garbageman, and much more.

Finally, GQ had Cilian Murphy take the time to break down some of his most memorable roles over the years. First, remind yourself that Cilian Murphy has an Irish accent, and then listen as he talks about working on Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, as well as Inception and Dunkirk. Plus, he works his through 28 Days Later, Sunshine and up to Peaky Blinders.