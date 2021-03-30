The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what visual effects artists think of the work done on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie from 1995 and the Power Rangers reboot from 2017. Plus, watch a virtual jazz concert inspired by the music of Pixar Animation’s outstanding film Soul. And finally, listen to comedian Nate Bargatze talk about comedy during the pandemic, working with his daughter, and more.

First up, the VFX artists from Corridor Crew take a look at the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie from 1995 and the Power Rangers reboot from 2017, including a look at the big Zord fights and the digital suits used for the titular heroes in the more recent movie. Plus, the gang also explores a practical effect from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Next, celebrate the music of Soul with a virtual jazz concert led by Jon Batiste, the composer and arrange of the jazz music from Pixar‘s ethereal movie. Listen and enjoy performances from Southern University’s The Human Jukebox, Florida A&M University’s The Marching 100, and Jackson State University’s The Sonic Boom of the South.

Finally, with Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American now on Netflix, the comedian sat down with fellow comedians Tom Papa and Fortune Feimster to talk about his approach to stand-up. Bargatze also addresses what performing has been like during the pandemic, the process of working with his young daughter for the introduction to his special, and more.