The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get some details on the Emeryville, California campus headquarters for Pixar Animation studios. Plus, listen to Kevin Smith‘s hour-long, deep dive review of the hotly debated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and learn some New York slang from Uncut Gems co-stars Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel.

Even though you can’t visit Pixar Animation studios without an invitation, you can find out about some of the special features of the campus. Thanks to this by the numbers video from Pixar itself, you can find out about the pool, theater, cafeteria, and studio store. Plus, find out how tall the official Luxo lamp is on campus (measured by WALL-E’s) and much more.

Next up, Kevin Smith has provided an hour-long review of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, for those of you who care. In short, Smith says, “I commend J.J. [Abrams] and everybody involved, bringing that ship in for a landing. I know some people are like, ‘fuck you,’ he didn’t do it right for you. He did it right for me. I was fine. I was happy.” For more, watch the whole video.

Finally, you can catch Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel starring in the intense and anxiety-inducing Uncut Gems in theaters now. But in the meantime, let them teach you some New York City slang for Vanity Fair. What does “Bridge and Tunnel” mean? Would you like some “schmear” for breakfast? What the hell is “schvitz” and when would you use it? Get the explanation of all these and more.