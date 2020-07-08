The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the lead visual effects artist talks about how Star Trek: Picard brings the franchise into the future. Plus, a retired homicide detective analyzes the accuracy of hostage negotiation scenes from Inside Man, Captain Phillips, Airheads, and more. And finally, learn how to make a couple cocktails inspired by HBO’s Perry Mason reboot.

First up, as part of Variety’s Artisans series, lead VFX artist Jason Zimmerman talks about his work on Star Trek: Picard. This series presented a new challenge, because it required his crew to take the franchise further into the future than before while still building on the history of Star Trek to make it feel familiar at the same time.

Next up, Vanity Fair brought in retired homicide detective Rod Demery to analyze hostage negotiation scenes from movies such as Airheads, Inside Man, Metro, Captain Phillips, Money Monster, and John Q. How accurately are these situations represented in movies? Are there things that would never happen in the real world? Find out right here.

Finally, the Educated Barfly creates two cocktails inspired by HBO‘s reboot of Perry Mason. They’re the Bee’s Knees and The Scofflaw, and if you’re on the lookout for some new spirits that you can make yourself at home while watching Matthew Rhys as American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, this is a pretty good place to start.