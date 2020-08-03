The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy participate in an autocomplete interview where they answer the web’s most searched questions about them. Plus, watch a scene breakdown of the meet cute between Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti the time loop comedy Palm Springs, and check out a featurette that goes behind the scenes of the making of The Old Guard.

First up, for The New York Times, director Max Barbakow breaks down an early scene in Palm Springs where Nyles (Andy Samberg) gives a surprisingly poignant wedding speech and toast that seems to be oddly directed at the bride’s sister Sarah (Cristin Milioti). It’s a set-up for a funny and intriguing meet cute that sets up the even more compelling relationship that develops between them.

Next, Muppets Now debuted its first episode on Disney+ just as the weekend began, so Wired had Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy virtually participate in their autocomplete interview to answer the web’s most searched questions about them. What is Miss Piggy’s last name? Who are Kermit’s parents? Why does Miss Piggy always wear gloves? Get the answers to all these questions and more.

Finally a new featurette for the Netflix movie The Old Guard shows how a combination of visual effects and practical prosthetic make-up was used to create the immortal heroes at the center of the story. Charlie Theron and the cast take plenty of bullets, cuts, punches, and more, splatter plenty of blood and even tearing open their bodies, and here you can see how it was all pulled off.