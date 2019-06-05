The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Vanity Fair’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cover story writer Lev Grossman looks at the differences between the original Star Wars trilogy and the new one so far. Plus, the cast of Men in Black International sits down a Q&A session, and former Saturday Night Live cast member and Barry star Bill Hader meets one of his personal heroes.

Vanity Fair writer Lev Grossman has been immersed in Star Wars for a long time, and after tackling the big cover story for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, he wanted to compare the new trilogy (so far) to the old trilogy. There are plenty of easy similarities between the two, but Grossman dives into the differences, and there are more than you might think.

Next, Sony Pictures put together some publicity fluff in the form of a Q&A for Men in Black International with director F. Gary Gray, cast members Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Kumail Nanjiani, as well as producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie Macdonald. The cast is what makes this worth watching.

Comedian Bill Hader has legitimate respect for Dateline journalist Keith Morrison, and he pours that love into his own impression of the newsman’s trademark voice. For a fun segment on Sunday’s edition of Today, Bill Hader was surprised by Keith Morrison, and not only was he adorably starstruck, but the two of them hit it off and had some fun in the recording booth.