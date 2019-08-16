The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how a variety of Men in Black International VFX shots looked before visual effects were completed. Plus, run through over five dozen different Easter eggs and comic book references from the first season of The Boys, and check in with director Richard Linklater as he breaks down his career behind the camera.

First up, see how some shots from Men in Black International were completed with visual effects. This breakdown from DNEG and Imageworks takes a handful of the 400 VFX shots from the movie (via The Art of VFX) and gives a closer look at elements like the skeleton of Pawny, various layers of The Hive alien boss, set extension, entirely digital establishing shots, and much more.

Next, since Amazon’s new series The Boys is based on a comic book, it should come as no surprise that there are several Easter eggs and references to the comic itself. For example, the opening illustration for the fictional Vought Studios is actually drawn by Darick Robertson, the artist behind The Boys comic books.

Finally, director Richard Linklater has a new movie hitting theaters this weekend called Where You Go, Bernadatte?, and to help push it along, the filmmaker stopped by Vanity Fair to provide them with a career breakdown of his work behind the camera. Linklater starts with his early work on the short film Woodshock and the indie gem slack, then moves through Dazed and Confused and Before Sunrise, stops by School of Rock, and a few more, and ends with his latest release.