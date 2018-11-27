The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch rival college marching bands team up to pay tribute to the late Stan Lee. Plus, see more drunk recording sessions with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice star Justin Roiland, and Ready Player One star Ben Mendelsohn runs through some of the more memorable characters from his career.

First up, over the weekend, the marching bands of rival schools University of Arizona and Arizona State teamed up for a quick tribute to the late Stan Lee during the game’s halftime show. They played the theme from Marvel’s Avengers and also formed the signature logo of the superhero team.

Next up, a new series of drunk recording sessions with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland show just how dedicated the man is to making sure Rick sounds as drunk as he appears on the show. While this is pretty funny to see, I can’t imagine it’s all that exciting for the crew who has to deal with the less funny moments of Roiland’s drunkeness.

Finally, Ben Mendelsohn runs through some of the more memorable characters he’s played over the years for GQ, even though most of them come from the past few years of his career with appearances in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Ready Player One. But it’s just fun to listen to Mendelsohn talk in his normal accent and recount his career as only he can.