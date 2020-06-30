The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, go behind the scenes of the third season of Westworld to see how they pulled of some of the visual effects sequences, which included some help from the technology used to make The Mandalorian. Plus, learn about the ABCs of Cinematography from Film Crit Hulk, and learn about the making of Cars Land from Disney’s theme parks.

First up, a new featurette takes a look at the technology used to bring the visual effects of the third season of Westworld to life. With some help from Jon Favreau and the crew of The Mandalorian, the HBO series was able to render backgrounds on camera in real time, but they also used some other technology like projection mapping to pull off other sequences on set.

Next up, Film Crit Hulk put together this video called The ABCs of Cinematography, which breaks down the language of cinema as it’s scene through the lens of the camera. Certain shots are often used to elicit certain emotions from the audience, establish characters and portray them in a specific light (literally and figuratively), and tell you as much as possible without actually saying anything. This is a great lesson for both filmmakers and film lovers.

Finally, Pixar’s Roger Gould and former Disney Imagineer Kathy Mangum take a look at the development and creation of Cars Land, the theme park expansion in Disney California Adventure Park inspired by the Cars franchise from Pixar Animation. Learn how the 12-acre land came to life the research that went into it, and so much more straight from Disney.