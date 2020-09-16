The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out the making of Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight Trilogy with over an hour of footage from behind the scenes. Plus, watch as Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler reboot 50 First Dates in the hellscape of a year that is 2020. And finally, check out a blooper reel from the fourth season of Lucifer, now available on Netflix.

First up, Warner Bros. released The Fire Rises: The Creation & Impact of The Dark Knight Trilogy takes a look at the making of Christopher Nolan’s films, including their influence on superhero movies and blockbuster filmmaking today. There’s rare footage from the set, interviews with Guillermo del Toro, Damon Lindelof, Michael Mann, insights from Christopher Nolan himself, and much more.

Next, in case you didn’t hear, Drew Barrymore has her own talk show now. And to help boost the premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show, she brought in her 50 First Dates co-star Adam Sandler to imagine what it might be like if her character Lucy had to wake up and be told about the never-ending nightmare that is 2020 through one of Henry’s catch-up video tapes.

Finally, now is your time to laugh at the devil and not get sent up in flames for it. Netflix has released a blooper reel for the fourth season of Lucifer, featuring some flubs by the comic book TV show’s cast, unintended hilarity, character breaks, pesky bugs, and much more. It just goes to show you that even the more serious shows shouldn’t be taken too seriously.