In this edition, go behind the scenes of LAIKA’s latest stop-motion animated adventure Missing Link. Plus, our own Peter Sciretta appeared on Collider’s Movie Talk to discuss Avengers: Endgame fake endings, the new Hawkeye series, and more. And finally, Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau teaches you some Danish slang.

First up, SyFy Wire went behind the scenes at LAIKA Studios to see how their stop-motion animated movie Missing Link was brought to life with some of the best animation the medium has ever seen. Writer/director Chris Butler, the costumer designer, and other show the painstaking details and intricacies of this unique filmmaking process.

Next, our own Peter Sciretta was invited to be a guest on Collider Movie Talk with Perri Nemiroff. They discuss the fake endings that were shot for Avengers: Endgame, the new Hawkeye series coming to Disney+, the upcoming Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark documentary, and much more.

Finally, before Game of Thrones begins the final season, series regular Nikolaj Coster-Waldau teaches you Danish slang for Vanity Fair. This way you can impress everyone the next time you’re abroad by knowing what words and phrases like hygge, fedt, and stram ballerne mean, even if you might have some trouble saying them.