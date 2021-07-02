(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, go behind the scenes of the animation in the historical satire America: The Motion Picture on Netflix. Plus, listen as Kevin Smith looks back on Silent Bob’s speech from Clerks and breaks down the making of the scene. And finally, find out how accurately pickpocketing has been represented in movies like Birds of Prey, Ocean’s 11, Now You See Me, Gangs of New York, and many more.

First up, take a look behind the scenes at the animation for Netflix‘s raucously hilarious historical satire America: The Motion Picture. All of the animation 2D, but it’s done in the computer, allowing for much easier and uniform animation throughout. See glimpses of storyboards and animatics to see how this blockbuster-style comedy came together.

In a new edition of Scene Studies with Kevin Smith, the filmmaker takes a look back at Jay and Silent Bob’s final scene in Clerks. The director himself finally speaks as Silent Bob, setting a trend that would continue through to the rest of the movies in the View Askewniverse. See what Kevin Smith has to say about shooting this scene as he reflects on the production from the early ’90s.

Finally, Insider brought in professional pickpocket and magician Lee Thompson of the Inner Magic Circle to review and analyze pickpocketing scenes from movies like Birds of Prey, Ocean’s 11, Now You See Me, Gangs of New York, Focus, Sleight, The Take, The Adventures of Tintin, and, of course, the classic movie Pickpocket. How accurate are these scenes? Find out in the video.