The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the Audi commercial made for the Super Bowl with Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams singing the hit Frozen song “Let It Go.” Plus, Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler sits down for a Q&A about his career and life, and Michael Douglas tries to teach you everything he can about acting in about four minutes.

First up, Audi puts Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams in their new e-tron Sportback to save the world again, this time by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. She cruises around in the car singing “Let It Go” from Frozen and the rest of the city stars joining in as she makes the rounds. Sadly, there is no cameo from Idina Menzel.

Next up, for W Magazine‘s video series Screen Tests, Adam Sandler sat down to answer questions about his life and career. How do he and his wife handle the scenes where he has to be intimate with another woman? When did he have his real first kiss? What posters did he have on his walls as a kid? Get the answers to all those questions and more in the video above.

Finally, Michael Douglas has been acting for over 50 years, so if you need some advice on how to do it, he’s not a bad resource. Thankfully, Netflix got some of his time since he stars in their series The Kominsky Method. Unfortunately, they only got him for about four minutes. But you have to take what you can get while you can get it.