The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a low budget, high cardboard remake of some of the most famous sequences from Alien that some people created in quarantine. Plus, learn about Dan Harmon‘s “story circle” method of writing that is used for episodes of Rick and Morty, and listen to Judd Apatow break down his career, from working on The Larry Sanders Show through his latest directorial effort, The King of Staten Island.

First up, The Cardboard Movie Co. (via Bloody Disgusting) hasn’t put out much of anything since giving us renditions of Jurassic Park and The Shining roughly five or six years ago. But it looks like they’ve had some extra time while in quarantine, because they’ve just delivered a low budget version of the most famous scenes from Alien, including the facehugger scene, the chestbursting scene, and several sequences with a full xenomorph.

Next up, Rick and Morty is one of the most brilliant animated shows on television right now, and it’s largely thanks to the genius of co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. How do they continually churn out such great episodes? Part of it is Dan Harmon’s own “story circle” method of writing that breaks down an episode into eight different parts, which are detailed in the video above from Adult Swim.

Finally, with The King of Staten Island now available to watch on premium VOD, Vanity Fair had director Judd Apatow look back at his long career in comedy, which includes TV shows like The Larry Sanders Show and Freaks and Geeks, directing movies like The 40-Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up and Trainwreck, producing Anchorman, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Pineapple Express, and more.