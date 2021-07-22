(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, check out an opening credits sequence for Loki created in the style of the classic Doctor Who series from BBC. Plus, a live music producer takes a closer look at concert scenes in movies like Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Spice World, Almost Famous, and more. And finally, Netflix teamed up with comedian Keaton Patti to create the first stand-up set created by a bot.

First up, the influences of Doctor Who on Marvel’s Loki series are already pretty clear, with all the time travel and bureaucratic sci-fi and whatnot. But Nerdist has taken that one step further with a little opening credits sequence remixed in the style of the classic Doctor Who series, and it even includes those newly popular Loki variants.

Next, Vanity Fair brought in live music producer Ola Melzig to review live concerts from movies like Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Spice World, Josie and the Pussycats, Rock Star, Almost Famous, This Is Spinal Tap, Glee, and more. How realistic are concerts and live music performances portrayed in movies? Is anything too wild for a real concert? Find out!

Finally, comedian Keaton Patti teamed up with Netflix to have a bot watch over 400,000 hours of stand up comedy and then write its own special. Honestly, this is better than some real comedy specials on Netflix. And in case you didn’t know, this is a schtick that Patti has been doing online for some time now, and it’s always hilarious.