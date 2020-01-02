The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as director Greta Gerwig breaks down a scene from her outstanding new adaptation of the classic novel Little Women. Plus, take a look back at the blockbuster disaster that was the big screen adaptation of the Street Fighter video game franchise, and watch as Sesame Street characters impersonate each other.

First up, Greta Gerwig is getting plenty of acclaim for directing a refreshing and magnificent adaptation of Little Women. And if you want some insight into how she did it, The New York Times has her down a wonderful scene featuring Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) and Theodore “Laurie” Laurence (Timothée Chalamet) as they partake in their own outdoor dance party away from everyone else.

Next up, before the success of Mortal Kombat at the box office, another popular fighting video game was the first on the big screen. Street Fighter even brought action heavyweight Jean-Claude Van Damme, the incredible Raul Julia, and pre-Mulan actress Ming-Na Wen, but as this look back at the movie from SyFy will show you, there’s a reason it’s not all that memorable.

Finally, continuing their 50th anniversary fun, the Muppets from the Children’s Television Workshop program Sesame Street stopped by Vanity Fair to try to impersonate each other. Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Grover, Mr. Snuffleupagus, Rosita and The Count all try their hands at impressions, and it’s just delightful.