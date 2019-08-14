The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as James Corden and Josh Gad play Hobbs and Shaw before they got fired from the Fast and Furious spin-off. Plus, watch as stuntmen react to even more stunts from movies like The Raid, The Dark Knight Rises, The Matrix, John Wick: Chapter 2 and more, and find out some trivia you didn’t know about Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

First up, James Corden and Josh Gad are busy guys, but they were almost much busier, as this little documentary short illustrates. On The Late Late Show, Corden and Gad revealed that they were originally slated to start in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but ended up getting fired. The same thing happened on Hobbs and Shaw too, before they got a huge job at Disney. Watch and see this magnificent journey.

Next up, Corridor Crew is back with another edition of their “Stuntmen React” video series, even though they continue to only have one stuntman on hand to provide commentary and insight on scenes from The Raid, some flubbed action bits in The Dark Knight Rises, an extended fight scene with a car from John Wick: Chapter 2, and even more.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and before the movie ends up getting remade for Disney+, you should take a deeper dive into the movie with SyFy Wire‘s details you might not know about it. First of all, did you know how big of a hit this turned out to be? It only cost $18 million to make, but it ended up grossing $130 million, outpacing movies like fellow Disney movie The Little Mermaid, Back to the Future Part II, and Ghostbusters II.