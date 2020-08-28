The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception, (500) Days of Summer) participate in one of the most honest and fun episodes of Hot Ones yet. Plus, get some insight into a key scene from Get Out from the movie’s producers, and listen to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Casino cinematographer Robert Richardson break down his extensive career.

First up, Joseph Gordon-Levitt virtually participates in the season finale of Hot Ones in support of his recent Netflix movie Project Power. Listen as he talks about one of the worst audition experiences he ever had, his Magic The Gathering card collection, shooting the hallway scenes of Inception, and much more. Plus, it seems like he might have been late to make his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Next up, as part of the AFI Movie Club‘s “Black Stories Matter” initiative, Get Out producer Sean McKittrick and co-producer Beatriz Sequeira talk about a key scene from the horror movie directed by Jordan Peele. Listen to them break down the more intricate details of the production that create plenty of tension and play into certain horror tropes.

Finally, Oscar-winning cinematography Robert Richardson sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about his career behind the camera for movies like Platoon, JFK, Casino, Kill Bill Vol. 1, The Aviator, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and more. There are some insightful details about the creative decisions made for the look of these movies, many being collaborations with Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.