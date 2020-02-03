The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as the sound editors explain how they brought the roaring engines and more to life in the Best Picture nominated Ford v Ferrari. Plus, watch as Jason Momoa reveals his true self in a Super Bowl commercial for Rocket Mortgage, and watch Saturday Night Live tackle Frozen II and some things that just don’t make sense in it.

First up, supervising sound editor Don Sylvester and sound mixer David Giammarco talk about the process of giving Ford v Ferrari the impressive sounds you hear pulsing in your ear, earning the film nominations for Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. For Vanity Fair two break down the layering of dialogue, music, and effects and how they bring the film to life.



Next up, among the various star-studded Super Bowl commercials last night, many of which we already highlighted, Jason Momoa starred in an advertisement for Rocket Mortgage. However, this wasn’t your typical use of a famous face, because this one absolutely ruined the Aquaman star for anyone who may have ever found him attractive.

Finally, Saturday Night Live tackled Frozen 2 by pointing out all the various plot details that don’t make much sense or are a little problematic. For example, what’s a black man doing in rural Norway in 1840 other than adding diversity to the movie for the sake of diversity? Plus, why is Kristoff’s mental instability played off as being cute? There are a lot of questions that need answers.