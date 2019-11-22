The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as James Corden rounds up the cast of Frozen 2 for a new edition of his recurring Crosswalk: The Musical segment, bringing the original Frozen to the streets of Los Angeles. Plus, find out how the classic holiday movie It’s A Wonderful Life compares to the short story on which it’s based, and listen as Al Pacino breaks down four of his most famous film roles.

First up, on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the cast of Frozen 2 went to the intersection of Beverly Blvd. and Genesee Ave in Los Angeles to deliver and intermittent live performance of musical sequences Frozen Crosswalk: The Musical. Initially, James Corden tries to play Elsa, but thankfully, Idina Menzel eventually gets to play her own character alongside Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff.

Next up, since were coming up on Thanksgiving, you’ll be seeing It’s A Wonderful Life airing all over the place. So maybe you’d like to know about the difference between the film and The Greatest Gift, the 40-page short story that inspired it. How do you turn that short of a story into a 130-minute movie? Well, it might help to know that the entire short story serves as only the last third of the movie, so a lot was added to beef this one up.

Finally, as Al Pacino delivers yet another amazing performance in The Irishman (available on Netflix next weekend), the actor sat down with GQ to reflect on four of his most memorable characters that he’s still praised for to this day. They include Frank Serpico in Serpico, Sonny Wortzik in Dog Day Afternoon, Michael Corleone in The Godfather, and Tony Montana in Scarface.