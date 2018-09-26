The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how to paint with Tenacious D duo Jack Black and Kyle Gass. Plus, meet the stuntwoman behind Gal Gadot‘s work in Wonder Woman (and many more blockbuster actresses), and watch an awkward, honest and somewhat heartbreaking interview with Chevy Chase.

First up, taking a cue from Bob Ross, the metal music duo Tenacious D hosts a quick lesson about how to draw and paint. Jack Black does the instructing while Kyle Gass acts as the model, first in a makeshift speedo and then in the buff. There are some valuable tips here, and you really get to see Jack Black’s incredible talent on the canvas.

Next up, in this edition of Notes on a Scene from Vanity Fair, stuntwoman and actress Alicia Vela-Bailey provides insight into some of her biggest stunts from the likes of Underworld: Awakening, Total Recall, Wonder Woman, Avatar, Interstellar, Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon, Ender’s Game, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Finally, The Washington Post did an intimate profile of Chevy Chase, including a perplexing but also somewhat touching interview. It’s kind of hard to believe that Chevy Chase isn’t aware of the negative perspective people have about working with him, but he does seem genuine about it. But maybe it’s just because he looks a little more frail as he gets older.