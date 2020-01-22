The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Find out how you can make the unique libations from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at home. Plus, watch as the cast of Doctor Who recaps the previous season of the show so you can be caught up for the current 12th season of the series, and listen as Eddie Murphy remembers the worst advice he ever got and much more.

First up, Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole stopped by Vanity Fair to help recap the previous season of Doctor Who. The current season is a few episodes in, but you’ve still got plenty of time to get a crash course on some of the pivotal scenes and characters you need to know in order to jump in without getting lost.

Next up, if you just can’t make it to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Disney World, you can bring a little bit of the theme park expansion to your own home. How to Drink tries to recreate a few drinks from Oga’s Cantina, including the Fuzzy Tauntaun, Buzz Button Foam, Bespin Fizz, and Dagobah Slug Slinger, and it’s not easy, but it should show you how to make Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge drinks.

Finally, W Magazine‘s Screen Tests series sat down with Eddie Murphy to talk about Dolemite Is My Name, and they also learned the worst career advice he ever got from comedian Rodney Dangerfield, the right guidance he was given from Richard Pryor, and for some reason, the first time he ever saw boobs. It’s a fun chat.