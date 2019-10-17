The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how to make your own Pumpkin Juice from Harry Potter just in time for your next Halloween party. Plus, take a tour of some famous London movie locations for a new edition of Reel Destinations with Focus Features, and listen to a dramatic reading of Green Eggs and Ham from the cast of the animated series adaptation coming to Netflix next month.

First up, over at How to Drink, they’ve concocted a homemade version of the Pumpkin Juice from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. As a bonus, there’s also a recipe that brings some alcohol into the mix for all the wizards and witches out there who are old enough to toss a few back at The Hog’s Head. Watch above to find out how to make it for your party.

Next up, Focus Features has started a web series called Reel Destinations that takes us to some familiar locales where their movies were shot. This time, the series heads to London to check out some of the real locations used for Shaun of the Dead, Atonement, The Darkest Hour, and more. But be warned, you’ll probably be devastated when you hear what happened to The Winchester from Shaun of the Dead.

Finally, there’s a new animated series adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic book Green Eggs and Ham. But before the series arrives on November 8, Netflix brought cast members Michael Douglas, Adam Devine, Keegan-Michael Key, Ilana Glazer and Eddie Izzard in to record a dramatic reading of the children’s book.