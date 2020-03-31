The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how to make Harley Quinn‘s beloved egg sandwich from the man who made it in Birds of Prey. Plus, watch as a fan recreates the Back to the Future theme park ride from Universal Studios at home., and listen to a Star Wars story read by Star Wars: The Clone Wars voice actress Ashley Eckstein, better known as Ahsoka Tano.

First up, Variety had Bruno Oliver, who plays the cook Sal in Birds of Prey, reveal how to make the eff sandwich that Harley Quinn loves so much in the movie. Now is the perfect time to give yourself the perfect breakfast from the comfort of your home without having to worry about other criminals or police officers ruining it.

Next up, since Disney and Universal theme parks are closed, some fans are taking matters into their own hands by recreating theme park rides from the comfort of their home. In this case, Kevin Bosch recreated Back to the Future: The Ride, a now-defunct attraction from Universal Studios. It’s basically a sweded version of the ride, and it’s a lot of fun. There’s even a gift shop!

Finally, give your kids some storytime with Star Wars: The Clone Wars voice actress Ashley Eckstein, who reads from the Star Wars children’s book The Galaxy Needs You. Not only is it a wonderful way for kids to connect with Star Wars who may be too young for the movies, but it also has a good message in it.