The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn how to make the horse medicine drink from the FOX animated series Bob’s Burgers. Plus, listen to Bob Odenirk reminisce about helping Chris Farley create the famous Saturday Night Live character Matt Foley, and find out how to draw the cowardly crime-solving canine Scooby-Doo from animation director Tony Cervone.

First up, Bob’s Burgers has an episode called The Equestranauts where Tina discovers her favorite animated pony cartoon has a fanbase of adult men. When she’s tricked into selling a rare toy pony from the show, Bob goes undercover at one of the show’s big conventions to get it back, and he ends up drinking some “horse medicine” to get into character. How to Drink came up with a recipe to turn the drink into a reality, and you can make it yourself.

Next up, Conan continues his stream of remotely produced episodes, and one of the recent installments brought in Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, who has a long history in comedy going back to Second City in Chicago, as well as some time spent at Saturday Night Live. In this segment from his interview with Conan O’Brien, Odenirk talks about helping Chris Farley create his famous motivational speaker character Matt Foley.

Finally, Tony Cervone is behind Scoob!, the new computer animated feature film adaptation of Scooby-Doo. So there’s no better person to teach you how to draw the character in this 10-minute lesson. Unlike many cartoon characters, Scooby has some more complex shapes that make up his character, so he’s not the easiest to draw, but with this guide from Warner Bros., anyone can give it a shot.