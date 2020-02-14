The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how long shots that appear to resemble single takes, such as the entirety of 1917, are created with seamless visual effects, camera movements, and editing tricks. Plus, watch the Director’s Guild of America‘s feature film symposium with the nominees of the 2020 DGA Awards, and listen to original All That cast members answer some burning questions.

First up, even though 1917 didn’t walk away with Best Picture at the Academy Awards last weekend, it’s still an incredible achievement in filmmaking. If you wondered how they made the movie appear as one single shot, Vox explains some of the tricks used to create long shots that look like they were completed in a single take, such as motion blur and foreground objects.

Next up, the Director’s Guild of America brought in all the filmmakers nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film at the 2020 DGA Awards for a conversation that lasts a whopping 2 hours and 40 minutes. Listen to Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) as they discuss their work behind the camera.

Finally, the original cast members of All That who have been popping up on Nickelodeon’s reboot of the kids’ sketch series answer some “burning” questions. Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli answer all sorts of questions about their time on the show and much more from this hilarious group of people.