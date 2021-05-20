The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how realistic hypnotism is in movies like Get Out and Now You See Me, as well as television shows like Friends and The Simpsons. Plus, see how well the cast of Harry Potter can explain the franchise in just one-minute. And finally, listen to Netflix comedians like Ali Wong, Hasan Minhaj, Russell Peters, and more talk about their Asian backgrounds.

Next, Insider brought in hypnotherapist Karl Smith to take a look at 10 hypnosis scenes from movies and television. Find out how realistic and believable hypnotism is in movies like Zoolander, Get Out, Now You See Me 2, and The Great Buck Howard, along with TV shows like The Simpsons, Friends, and Servant. Plus, see what he thinks of the portrayal of hypnotherapists in Trance, Donnie Darko, and Office Space.

First up, listen as the cast members of the Harry Potter franchise try to explain the story of the franchise in just one minute in this Warner Bros. Pictures featurette. Considering there are seven books that were turned into eight movies, this is no easy task, and it’s interesting to see what Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and some of the supporting picks out the important story points to highlight.

Finally, in honor of Asian heritage month, Netflix rounded up some clips from comedians about their experiences as Asians. Ali Wong, Joey Guila, Harith Iskander, Ronny Chieng, Aditi Mittal, Hasan Minhaj, Russell Peters, Dave Merheje, Andrew Orolfo, and Jo Koy are the featured comedians who have some amusing anecdotes about being Asia.