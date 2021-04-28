The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how realistic firefighting is in movies and TV shows like Backdraft, The King of Staten Island, Chicago Fire, and more. Plus, take a look back at when we last encountered The Bad Batch before their new Star Wars animated series arrives on Disney+. And finally, see how Zack Snyder reacts to a fanmade remake of the Army of the Dead trailer.

First up, GQ brought in real firefighter Gregory Shepherd to break down some firefighting scenes from movies like The King of Staten Island, Ladder 49, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Backdraft, Mr. Deeds, and the NBC series Chicago Fire. Find out how realistic these portrayals of this dangerous profession are in Hollywood.

Next, before The Bad Batch troopers known as Hunter, Crosshair, Wrecker, Tech, and Echo get their own Star Wars animated series on Disney+, take a look back at where they were the last time we saw them. There’s no better time to catch up on the animated side of Star Wars before The Bad Batch debuts in time for Star Wars Day next week on May 4th, exclusively on Disney+.

Finally, the Nigerian comedy group Ikorodu Bois remade the trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, so Netflix Film Club had the director sit down to react to the low rent production on video. The sweded version of the trailer uses any and all materials to recreate the trailer as accurately as possible without a big budget, and Snyder is pretty entertained by it all.