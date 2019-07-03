The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how cats are trained for movies and TV shows by professional animal wranglers. Plus, watch as Jake Gyllenhaal answers questions from fans while playing with some adorable puppies, and listen to some beard trimming and self-care tips from Queer Eye co-host Jonathan Van Ness and comedian David Letterman.

First up, over at Insider, animal trainer Melissa Millett and animal coordinator Kirk Jarrett talk about how they trained cats to act in the recent adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel Pet Sematary. It should comes as no surprise that cats are the most difficult animals to train to act on screen, and that includes birds and even buffalo. (Front page image via Instagram)

Spider-Man: Far From Home brings Jake Gyllenhaal into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mysterio, which afforded BuzzFeed the opportunity to bring him in for an interview while he plays with some cute puppies. How did he land the MCU role? What scene did he and Tom Holland keep screwing up? Which MCU character should his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal play? (That last question would seem to indicate that Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t know much about Marvel Comics).

In an incredible Netflix crossover, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction host David Letterman and Queer Eye co-host Jonathan Van Ness get together for some beard trimming and grooming. But they also talk about important issues like what it means to be gender non-binary, the progress of the LGBTQ community, and much more. David Letterman even gives some advice on the art of the interview.