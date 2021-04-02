The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how 10 different animals are trained for movies like The Witch, Night at the Museum, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and more. Plus, take a look at the seamless visual effects done on David Fincher‘s Oscar-nominated drama Mank. And finally, see how Watchmen and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan handles some spice in a new edition of Hot Ones.

First up, Insider reveals how 10 different kinds of animals are trained for movies and television. See how professional animal trainers, wranglers, and handlers deal with pythons in Snakes on a Plane, a capuchin monkey for Night at the Museum, spiders in Arachnophobia, horses in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, goats in The Witch, and more.

Next, Industrial Light & Magic reveals their contributions to a series of shots in David Fincher’s Mank that required some subtle visual effects. Their work included creating a variety of animals in black and white at the Hearst Castle private zoo, including capuchin monkeys, giraffe, elephants and their environments. Most of this work you’d never even notice without it being pointed out, which makes it all the more impressive.

Finally, The Walking Dead and Watchmen star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a little trouble feeling his face when he sits down for some spicy wings in the latest edition of Hot Ones. In honor of the release of The Unholy, the actor has a casual chat where he talks about visiting Stonehenge with Norman Reedus, riding Harleys, and the gig that almost made him quit acting